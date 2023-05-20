EPOCH TV | Can Americans Still Defend Themselves Without Getting Arrested?

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp:

Can Americans Still Defend Themselves Without Getting Arrested?

If someone you love were threatened, or even physically attacked, do you have the right to defend them? And even more so, when police are being defunded and when criminals are being released on the streets, do you have a right to protect yourself?





Do you have to just let things happen? Do you just watch while innocent people get victimized by criminals? Well, these questions are currently on trial in New York regarding the death of Jordan Neely and the former U.S. Marine being charged with manslaughter.





Meanwhile, a leaked Pentagon report dismantles what we’ve been told about COVID-19 and its origins. In particular, it contradicts the Proximal Origin study that was used by people including Dr. Anthony Fauci when trying to debunk the lab leak theory. We speak about this with Hans Mahncke, author of the report and co-host of EpochTV’s “Truth Over News.”





Also, a recent Epoch Times investigation found something shocking. An activist group has been secretly sending sex-change kits to children, and they’ve been shipping these kits to kids all over the United States. To speak with us on this is the author of that investigative piece, Epoch Times reporter Jackson Elliot.





Does the right to protect yourself still exist in America? When police are being defunded and when criminals are being released on the streets, do you still have the right of self-defense?





Well, this question is currently on trial in New York with the death of Jordan Neely, and on the former U.S. Marine being charged with manslaughter.





#JoshuaPhilipp on the self-defense debate.









Watch 👇 https://www.theepochtimes.com/can-americans-still-defend-themselves-without-getting-arrested_5273348.html?&utm_medium=Crossroads&utm_source=SocialM&utm_campaign=SelfDefenseCR&utm_content=05-17-2023



