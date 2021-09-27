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Professor Jeffrey Morris admits Kirsch could be right on 150K deaths from vax
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81 views • September 27, 2021
In this video, University of Pennsylvania biostats Professor Jeffrey Morris admits that they just don't have the data to prove that Kirsch's claim of 150K deaths from the vaccine is correct or not. So if Professor Morris, can't be sure, then how can the fact checkers call Kirsch a liar? Well, they can't! And that's the point of this stunning admission from a recognized authority.... Kirsch might actually be right. NO recognized expert is willing debate Kirsch and his team of experts. Why are they so afraid to debate him if he's wrong? 09/27/2021
Source:
https://rumble.com/vn1ekp-professor-jeffrey-morris-admits-kirsch-could-be-right-on-150k-deaths-from-v.html
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Source:
https://rumble.com/vn1ekp-professor-jeffrey-morris-admits-kirsch-could-be-right-on-150k-deaths-from-v.html
Support The Eagle!
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