Victims’ Of The Vaccine Deserve To Be Acknowledged

THE GREAT LIE





In early 2021, VP Kamala Harris, publicly urged everyone to get the Covid jab, which she promised was "safe and effective." We're called to love our neighbors, "and getting vaccinated is truly an extension of that," Harris insisted





She LIED





The dangers of the Covid shot were foreseen and predicted by many respected and well-educated doctors and scientists but their voices were censored





The victims’ deserve to be acknowledged for what they are — the result of medical malfeasance, regulatory corruption and societal “mass formation” insanity driven by media fearmongering and outright lies to support the shift to global tyranny and slavery





THE GUILTY MUST BE HELD TO ACCOUNT





WATCH HERE https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/08/02/covid-jab-injuries.aspx





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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