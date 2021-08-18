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RAPTURE READY? DUPED? MAYBE! SINNING BY PROMOTING A “GREAT LIE” - AN 1873 TWISTED TRUTH?
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11 views • August 18, 2021
JESUS teaches that God Almighty is a LOVING Father, NOT The GOD-father!
Many of us “ENLIGHTENED” Christians say how sad it is that the World today is so DUPED about many of the major issues. We often say, “THEY ARE LINING UP LIKE SHEEP FOR THE SLAUGHTER!” Maybe we need to turn that finger around! How DUPED are we to participate in an 1873 FALSE DOCTRINE? This is August, 2021. This may be the most crucial time in Christian history to be in right-standing with God. With the Rapture possible at any moment, none of want to be “LEFT BEHIND.” All of God’s protection in Psalm 91, and throughout His Holy Word, is based on us abiding in HIS SAFE PLACE. It is our responsibility to study to be approved and to RENEW OUR MINDS with HIS Truth. At one time, we taught this TWISTED TRUTH in church pulpits at pastors’ requests. When the Holy Spirit opened our eyes to the Truth that we had been duped, we were shocked. My wife cried for 3 days uncontrollably. We thought, to the best of our knowledge, that we were not in sin and we were! This study is an UNDENIABLE confirmation of how many of us have been duped AND FINANCIALLY ROBBED for years. Jesus and the Apostles did NOT teach it! They taught GIVING, NOT mandatory tithing. Study this out for yourself! The beginning of this video includes a radical Word from God we received on this subject. HE is very clear. This FALSE DOCTRINE is a well-planned satanic attack to keep dear souls from their Father God. We thank Jesus for a TRUE AWAKENING FOR “ALL” OF US. This presentation is for those who are deceived and for the deceivers. Download the complete study PDF at https://defeatingtheenemy.org/Rapture-Ready-tithing-study_8-6-2021.pdf
REV 21:8 "But as for...ALL LIARS [WHO KNOWINGLY DECEIVE & TWIST TRUTH], THEIR PART WILL BE IN THE LAKE THAT BLAZES WITH FIRE & BRIMSTONE...” AMP. See the link at the end for 100 verses that confirm this.
God is our Friend! Saying HE is an EVIL God can cost you dearly. We have a responsibility to RENEW our minds by the washing of the Word. We are to study to be approved. Please listen to this Word, HIS Heart about the TWISTED TRUTH about TITHING that the RELIGIOUS SPIRIT is SPEWING!! God said it is a lie and liars DO NOT ENTER THE GATES OF HEAVEN. Below is the very short LOVING but STERN WORD FROM THE HEART OF “THE MOST HIGH.” It is a Word about our relationship with our Loving Papa God. HE is upset: https://tinyurl.com/yemhchc4
At one time, we taught in church pulpits (at pastors’ requests) that tithing is for today! When the Holy Spirit first opened our eyes to the Truth about tithing, and that it was a sin to do it or teach it, I cried for 3 days uncontrollably. I thought, to the best of our knowledge, that we were not knowingly in sin and we were! We were teaching that our Loving Papa was a God that had to be paid to Bless us and protect us - or he would CURSE us! Mal 3:8-10 was for the Israelite people of that time, not for the Church. This study is an undeniable confirmation.
Did you ever stop to think that one of the reasons your loved ones have not come to the Lord is that they, as do millions of others, think that they have to pay this so-called Loving God to not be CURSED? This is why so many believe that all the church wants is their money. Are you hindering their Salvation by not correcting this wrong teaching? What if you studied out what we have written - and millions of others have opened up to learn - that tithing is a TWISTED TRUTH orchestrated by the devil and that it is NOT NEW TESTAMENT BIBLE? Listen to the spoken Word He gave us: Twisted Truth. Pray into this study that we know the Holy Spirit has had us do. If asked, most Pastors will just blow this off by saying, “This has been debunked. No need to study this out. Just trust me.” Don’t let this stop you from studying this for yourself. Ask them in LOVE to study it and, if it is incorrect, to tell you, backed up with Scriptures, why. Within this video is one of hundreds of online resources (a short YouTube) that clearly and simply debunks pro-tithe teaching: "The Christian Tithing Scam."
Maybe you have heard all this but still say, “Well, just to be SAFE, I'm going to tithe.” That makes me nauseous. That is FEAR, not FAITH. You are anything but SAFE! You have stepped out of the SAFE PLACE, PS 91:1, out of HIS Foxhole of protection and into the enemy’s line of FIRE. You have tied God’s Hands! You have chosen to leave HIS protection! Please listen to HIS opinion of this in the Word from Him. We would rather say ALL IS WELL but GOD won’t let me. Tough Love. Choose TRUTH. Be DELIVERED and FREE! You are a fighter, a Warrior! Don’t let the devil talk you out of it. Heb 10: 26-31 says, “If we deliberately keep on sinning after we have received the knowledge of the Truth no sacrifice for sins is left…” We feel it is BLASPHEMY TO TEACH TITHING because it misrepresents His nature... [See the complete PDF for the rest of the study.]
Many of us “ENLIGHTENED” Christians say how sad it is that the World today is so DUPED about many of the major issues. We often say, “THEY ARE LINING UP LIKE SHEEP FOR THE SLAUGHTER!” Maybe we need to turn that finger around! How DUPED are we to participate in an 1873 FALSE DOCTRINE? This is August, 2021. This may be the most crucial time in Christian history to be in right-standing with God. With the Rapture possible at any moment, none of want to be “LEFT BEHIND.” All of God’s protection in Psalm 91, and throughout His Holy Word, is based on us abiding in HIS SAFE PLACE. It is our responsibility to study to be approved and to RENEW OUR MINDS with HIS Truth. At one time, we taught this TWISTED TRUTH in church pulpits at pastors’ requests. When the Holy Spirit opened our eyes to the Truth that we had been duped, we were shocked. My wife cried for 3 days uncontrollably. We thought, to the best of our knowledge, that we were not in sin and we were! This study is an UNDENIABLE confirmation of how many of us have been duped AND FINANCIALLY ROBBED for years. Jesus and the Apostles did NOT teach it! They taught GIVING, NOT mandatory tithing. Study this out for yourself! The beginning of this video includes a radical Word from God we received on this subject. HE is very clear. This FALSE DOCTRINE is a well-planned satanic attack to keep dear souls from their Father God. We thank Jesus for a TRUE AWAKENING FOR “ALL” OF US. This presentation is for those who are deceived and for the deceivers. Download the complete study PDF at https://defeatingtheenemy.org/Rapture-Ready-tithing-study_8-6-2021.pdf
REV 21:8 "But as for...ALL LIARS [WHO KNOWINGLY DECEIVE & TWIST TRUTH], THEIR PART WILL BE IN THE LAKE THAT BLAZES WITH FIRE & BRIMSTONE...” AMP. See the link at the end for 100 verses that confirm this.
God is our Friend! Saying HE is an EVIL God can cost you dearly. We have a responsibility to RENEW our minds by the washing of the Word. We are to study to be approved. Please listen to this Word, HIS Heart about the TWISTED TRUTH about TITHING that the RELIGIOUS SPIRIT is SPEWING!! God said it is a lie and liars DO NOT ENTER THE GATES OF HEAVEN. Below is the very short LOVING but STERN WORD FROM THE HEART OF “THE MOST HIGH.” It is a Word about our relationship with our Loving Papa God. HE is upset: https://tinyurl.com/yemhchc4
At one time, we taught in church pulpits (at pastors’ requests) that tithing is for today! When the Holy Spirit first opened our eyes to the Truth about tithing, and that it was a sin to do it or teach it, I cried for 3 days uncontrollably. I thought, to the best of our knowledge, that we were not knowingly in sin and we were! We were teaching that our Loving Papa was a God that had to be paid to Bless us and protect us - or he would CURSE us! Mal 3:8-10 was for the Israelite people of that time, not for the Church. This study is an undeniable confirmation.
Did you ever stop to think that one of the reasons your loved ones have not come to the Lord is that they, as do millions of others, think that they have to pay this so-called Loving God to not be CURSED? This is why so many believe that all the church wants is their money. Are you hindering their Salvation by not correcting this wrong teaching? What if you studied out what we have written - and millions of others have opened up to learn - that tithing is a TWISTED TRUTH orchestrated by the devil and that it is NOT NEW TESTAMENT BIBLE? Listen to the spoken Word He gave us: Twisted Truth. Pray into this study that we know the Holy Spirit has had us do. If asked, most Pastors will just blow this off by saying, “This has been debunked. No need to study this out. Just trust me.” Don’t let this stop you from studying this for yourself. Ask them in LOVE to study it and, if it is incorrect, to tell you, backed up with Scriptures, why. Within this video is one of hundreds of online resources (a short YouTube) that clearly and simply debunks pro-tithe teaching: "The Christian Tithing Scam."
Maybe you have heard all this but still say, “Well, just to be SAFE, I'm going to tithe.” That makes me nauseous. That is FEAR, not FAITH. You are anything but SAFE! You have stepped out of the SAFE PLACE, PS 91:1, out of HIS Foxhole of protection and into the enemy’s line of FIRE. You have tied God’s Hands! You have chosen to leave HIS protection! Please listen to HIS opinion of this in the Word from Him. We would rather say ALL IS WELL but GOD won’t let me. Tough Love. Choose TRUTH. Be DELIVERED and FREE! You are a fighter, a Warrior! Don’t let the devil talk you out of it. Heb 10: 26-31 says, “If we deliberately keep on sinning after we have received the knowledge of the Truth no sacrifice for sins is left…” We feel it is BLASPHEMY TO TEACH TITHING because it misrepresents His nature... [See the complete PDF for the rest of the study.]
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