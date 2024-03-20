Create New Account
'The Great Imitator' - Joe Biden was Exposed as a Serial Liar Back in 1988
“The Great Imitator”: Joe Biden was Exposed as a Serial Liar Back in 1988

His entire life has been a fraud - he lied about his education, qualifications – he cheated during his examinations. 

Biden plagiarized other politicians’ speeches and even when called out – continued to do so.

Will he steal another election?

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

