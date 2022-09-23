Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Time management tool inspired by St. Thomas Aquinas brings peace to those with chaotic schedules
22 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Daily responsibilities and worldly pressures regularly threaten to derail both families and individuals from their Christian faith and family life. That's why Andy and Liz Hickman created 'Art of Workflow,' a time management method based upon the proven medieval principles of Thomistic philosophy. Join Jim Hale in this first segment of LifeSiteNews's 'Good News Friday' feature to see how today's culture warriors are using Hickman's process to transform their lives and live out the Gospel.


Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life!


https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com/


To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Good_Fridays_092322


Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/


Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Good_Fridays_092322


Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews


Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
catholicgood newsst thomas aquinas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket