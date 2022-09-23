Time management tool inspired by St. Thomas Aquinas brings peace to those with chaotic schedules

Daily responsibilities and worldly pressures regularly threaten to derail both families and individuals from their Christian faith and family life. That's why Andy and Liz Hickman created 'Art of Workflow,' a time management method based upon the proven medieval principles of Thomistic philosophy. Join Jim Hale in this first segment of LifeSiteNews's 'Good News Friday' feature to see how today's culture warriors are using Hickman's process to transform their lives and live out the Gospel.
