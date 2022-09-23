Time management tool inspired by St. Thomas Aquinas brings peace to those with chaotic schedules

Daily responsibilities and worldly pressures regularly threaten to derail both families and individuals from their Christian faith and family life. That's why Andy and Liz Hickman created 'Art of Workflow,' a time management method based upon the proven medieval principles of Thomistic philosophy. Join Jim Hale in this first segment of LifeSiteNews's 'Good News Friday' feature to see how today's culture warriors are using Hickman's process to transform their lives and live out the Gospel.





Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life!





https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com/





To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Good_Fridays_092322





Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/





Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_Good_Fridays_092322





Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews





Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten