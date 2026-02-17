BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Dr. Jonas - Testing Methylene Blue 🔵 Safety & Benefits for Healthy Individuals
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
47 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video source and credit to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3y2rwAcICY

Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@JonasKuehneMD


Dr. Jonas - Testing Methylene Blue 🔵 Safety & Benefits for Healthy Individuals

Is Methylene Blue taken daily at low doses efficacious and safe in a healthy population? In this episode, we dive deep into everything we know (and still need to find out) about this fascinating compound.


We’ll discuss the design of a 4-month Methylene Blue study conducted by Daniel Tawfik and Brandon Fell from Healthspan (gethealthspan.com), the lead authors of this research.


Topics include:


✅ The science behind Methylene Blue’s effects on the brain and body

✅ How it supports mitochondrial function, energy, and cognitive performance

✅ Potential benefits for longevity, neuroprotection, and mood enhancement

✅ Safety, dosing, and what we still need to learn


If you’re curious about how Methylene Blue could impact your health, this is the episode for you!

Keywords
methylene bluehow to use methylene bluemethylene blue safetymethylene blue dosingmethylene blue usp grademethylene blue nootropicmethylene blue safety infomethylene blue safety informationdr jonas methylene bluedr jonas testing methylene blue safety and benefits for healthy individualsmethylene blue human study
Recent News
Unseen risks: Study uncovers cancer-linked chemicals in majority of hair extensions

Unseen risks: Study uncovers cancer-linked chemicals in majority of hair extensions

Willow Tohi
Healing for the Ages: Reclaiming God&#8217;s medicine in an era of medical tyranny

Healing for the Ages: Reclaiming God’s medicine in an era of medical tyranny

Belle Carter
U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

U.S. births decline in 2025, CDC provisional data shows

Laura Harris
Science-Backed Ways to Beat Hypertension Naturally Without Big Pharma&#8217;s Toxic Drugs

Science-Backed Ways to Beat Hypertension Naturally Without Big Pharma’s Toxic Drugs

Coco Somers
Forever Chemicals Triple Teen Liver Disease Risk: A Systemic Assault and Natural Defense Guide

Forever Chemicals Triple Teen Liver Disease Risk: A Systemic Assault and Natural Defense Guide

Iva Greene
Major study reveals the power of coffee and tea in preventing DEMENTIA

Major study reveals the power of coffee and tea in preventing DEMENTIA

Ramon Tomey
