Video source and credit to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3y2rwAcICY
Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@JonasKuehneMD
Dr. Jonas - Testing Methylene Blue 🔵 Safety & Benefits for Healthy Individuals
Is Methylene Blue taken daily at low doses efficacious and safe in a healthy population? In this episode, we dive deep into everything we know (and still need to find out) about this fascinating compound.
We’ll discuss the design of a 4-month Methylene Blue study conducted by Daniel Tawfik and Brandon Fell from Healthspan (gethealthspan.com), the lead authors of this research.
Topics include:
✅ The science behind Methylene Blue’s effects on the brain and body
✅ How it supports mitochondrial function, energy, and cognitive performance
✅ Potential benefits for longevity, neuroprotection, and mood enhancement
✅ Safety, dosing, and what we still need to learn
If you’re curious about how Methylene Blue could impact your health, this is the episode for you!