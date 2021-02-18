© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Flat Earth on Dutch T.V. - Плоската Земя по Холандската Телевизия - Майк Кавану и Бастиан Сорал
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • February 18, 2021
Sep 30, 2017
The Flat Earth Conference held in September 2017 in the Netherlands had a wide and enthusiastic response! Two of the speakers - Mike Cavanaugh and Bastiaan Soral - were invited to a Hollywood style show on Dutch television, where they presented the True Paradigm of our Universe. The host of the show, although she hid her ridicule due to the severe indoctrination imposed on her at the Faculty of Journalism, could not embarrass Mike and Bastiaan, who described the real World with ease and eloquence.
https://stamat.org/
Проведената през Септември 2017 година в Холандия Конференция за Плоската Земя има широк и възторжен отзвук! Двама от лекторите – Майк Кавану и Бастиан Сорал, бяха поканени в предаване „ала Холивудски стил“ по Холандската телевизия, където изложиха Истинната парадигма за нашата Вселена. Водещата на предаването, въпреки че прикриваше насмешката си, поради тежката индоктринация наложена й в Журналистическия факултет, не можа с нищо да смути Майк и Бастиан, които с лекота и красноречие описваха действителния Свят.
The Flat Earth Conference held in September 2017 in the Netherlands had a wide and enthusiastic response! Two of the speakers - Mike Cavanaugh and Bastiaan Soral - were invited to a Hollywood style show on Dutch television, where they presented the True Paradigm of our Universe. The host of the show, although she hid her ridicule due to the severe indoctrination imposed on her at the Faculty of Journalism, could not embarrass Mike and Bastiaan, who described the real World with ease and eloquence.
https://stamat.org/
Проведената през Септември 2017 година в Холандия Конференция за Плоската Земя има широк и възторжен отзвук! Двама от лекторите – Майк Кавану и Бастиан Сорал, бяха поканени в предаване „ала Холивудски стил“ по Холандската телевизия, където изложиха Истинната парадигма за нашата Вселена. Водещата на предаването, въпреки че прикриваше насмешката си, поради тежката индоктринация наложена й в Журналистическия факултет, не можа с нищо да смути Майк и Бастиан, които с лекота и красноречие описваха действителния Свят.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.