Human cloning part 2, September 16, 2023

Here;s Part 1:https://www.brighteon.com/0829d16d-8276-44f8-a194-497153182afe

you may have to copy and paste, I tried to lookup part 1, and couldn't find it...





I am making part 3 because it is important for people to realize that this is being used to make the HYBRID RACE!! It started on Epstein island......