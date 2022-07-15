Miles Explains Jason Miller’s Testimony in Congress

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https://gnews.org/post/ptiw1682
I wanted to express my point of view to you. The investors are on your side. No situation will kick you out of GETTR. And I appreciated that you’ve considered the identity of the CEO of GETTR. You can’t act as perjury. And we don’t get involved in American politics