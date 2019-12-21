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GOD'S ETERNAL AND UNCHANGING WORD: HOPE FOR TROUBLED TIMES
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6 views • December 21, 2019
Right now our world is chaotic and seems as though it is on the verge of going over a cliff! But don't fear because God is not the author of fear. Rather rejoice in the hope that His unchanging word provides us. Times change and people change but God's sure Word never changes.
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