Clip From The Epoch Times Video On Strange Abnormal Clots Found in Deceased

(Sept 7, 2022) The fact that The Epoch Times (which actually does journalism) is investigating the clots means One America News, NewsMax, and Fox News will probably be next. Then hopefully the wheels will completely fly off the COVID clot shot wagon!





The full Epoch Times Frontline Health video "Mystery Clots Appear in 50–70 Percent of Deceased: Funeral Director": https://www.theepochtimes.com/mystery-clots-appear-in-50-70-percent-of-deceased-since-2020-says-funeral-director_4712358.html





(Sept 2, 2022) The Epoch Times Article "Embalmers Have Been Finding Numerous Long, Fibrous Clots That Lack Post-Mortem Characteristics":

https://www.theepochtimes.com/embalmers-have-been-finding-numerous-long-fibrous-clots-that-lack-post-mortem-characteristics_4696015.html





The Epoch Times: https://www.theepochtimes.com/