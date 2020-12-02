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OSAMA OBAMA s (NWO) FAKE BIRTH CERTIFICATE ANALYSIS [ Document Forensics 101 - A closer look - MONKEYWERX US ] WHY ARE THE TRAITOR SECRET SERVICE GUARDING THIS FOREIGNER WHO COMMITTED TREASON ?
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237 views • December 02, 2020
Monkey Werx US
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You can find this and more on website at monkeywerxus.com
61.7K subscribers
You can find this and more on website at monkeywerxus.com
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