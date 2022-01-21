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"Eleonora" by Edgar Allan Poe
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41 views • January 21, 2022
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Sub conservatione formae specificae salva anima.
-Raymond Lully.
This picture used is one of Byam Shaw's illustration for Poe's Eleonora in "Selected Tales of Mystery" (London : Sidgwick & Jackson, 1909) on the page to face p. 140 with caption "A magic prison-house of grandeurand of glory"
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.22
Sub conservatione formae specificae salva anima.
-Raymond Lully.
This picture used is one of Byam Shaw's illustration for Poe's Eleonora in "Selected Tales of Mystery" (London : Sidgwick & Jackson, 1909) on the page to face p. 140 with caption "A magic prison-house of grandeurand of glory"
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.22
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