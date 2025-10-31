Christian Wagner’s Lies, Contradictions & Errors Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you appreciate our videos, which we make available for free, please consider making a donation: https://mhfm.store/donations.html
The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/christian-wagner-scholastic-answers-exposed/
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email
0:00Intro
0:54Wagner Falsifies Theological History On Loss Of Office
2:14Wagner’s Lies About Florence, Torquemada & Salvation
3:42He Says You Must Interpret Councils According To Theologians
3:48He Believes Protestants, Muslims, Etc. Can Be Saved
4:36He Claims Torquemada Taught The Vatican II Position
5:31Torquemada Actually Debunks Wagner’s Position
8:46Wagner’s Lies About Cultus Debunked
15:10Wagner Misrepresents Pius IX Re: The Second Council Of Baltimore
15:56Common Form vs. Specific Form
16:13The Second Council of Baltimore Was Not Approved In Specific Form
17:08Wagner Epically Debunks Himself On The Second Council of Baltimore
21:27Wagner Wants To “Get Around” Catholic Dogma
22:19Wagner Directly Denies EENS
24:05Wagner’s Lies about John 4
28:32His Lies About Lapide Refuted
30:15Great Quotes From Lactantius & Van Est Refute Wagner
33:35Refuting The False Argument That Confuses Reference & Worship
35:47Their Lies About The Scholastics & Islam
36:30Fr. Serafino Capponi
36:51Fr. Christian Lupus
37:22Pope Clement XI Teaches They Don’t Worship The True God
37:59Wagner Used A False Translation Of Gregory VII
39:22Wagner Refutes Himself On Vatican II & Islam
39:36He Admits That Worship With A False Notion Is Not Worship Of God
40:13He Says Muslims Don’t Worship God When…
40:54Wagner Debunks Himself & Vatican II With These Admissions
41:18V2 Teaches Muslims Worship God When It’s Done According To Their Beliefs
43:11The V2 Antipopes Teach Muslims Worship God When They Practice…
44:00Wagner Believes You Can Worship The True God & An Idol Within The Same Prayer
44:44Torquemada Teaches That All Worship Is A Profession Of Faith
45:28He’s Misleading About “Superstition”
46:55St. Thomas Calls Idolatry Superstition
47:32St. Thomas Also Teaches That The Pagans In Acts 17 Didn’t Worship God
47:51He Debunks Himself By Admitting That Protestant/Schismatic Worship Is Superstitious
48:37Vatican Approves Prayer Room For Muslims, Proving Our Point
49:28More Contradictions From Wagner On John 4 & Worship
51:22He Contradicts Himself On Denis The Carthusian
53:56He Also Contradicts Himself On St. Bonaventure
56:20Hugh Ripelin – A Passage That Was Attributed To Bonaventure Proves The Point
57:53Wagner’s Misleading Statements About A Debate
59:24His Huge Mistake On The Authority Of Theologians
1:02:10His Lie About His Debate With Jay Dyer
1:03:19We Cordially Wrote To Wagner