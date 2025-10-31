BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Christian Wagner’s Lies, Contradictions & Errors Exposed
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
17 views • 1 day ago

If you appreciate our videos, which we make available for free, please consider making a donation: https://mhfm.store/donations.html

The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/christian-wagner-scholastic-answers-exposed/

To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email

Keywords
biblegodchristjesusislamfaithvaticanmuslimpopecatholic churchrometheologysaintsbishopholy trinity
Chapters

0:00Intro

0:54Wagner Falsifies Theological History On Loss Of Office

2:14Wagner’s Lies About Florence, Torquemada & Salvation

3:42He Says You Must Interpret Councils According To Theologians

3:48He Believes Protestants, Muslims, Etc. Can Be Saved

4:36He Claims Torquemada Taught The Vatican II Position

5:31Torquemada Actually Debunks Wagner’s Position

8:46Wagner’s Lies About Cultus Debunked

15:10Wagner Misrepresents Pius IX Re: The Second Council Of Baltimore

15:56Common Form vs. Specific Form

16:13The Second Council of Baltimore Was Not Approved In Specific Form

17:08Wagner Epically Debunks Himself On The Second Council of Baltimore

21:27Wagner Wants To “Get Around” Catholic Dogma

22:19Wagner Directly Denies EENS

24:05Wagner’s Lies about John 4

28:32His Lies About Lapide Refuted

30:15Great Quotes From Lactantius & Van Est Refute Wagner

33:35Refuting The False Argument That Confuses Reference & Worship

35:47Their Lies About The Scholastics & Islam

36:30Fr. Serafino Capponi

36:51Fr. Christian Lupus

37:22Pope Clement XI Teaches They Don’t Worship The True God

37:59Wagner Used A False Translation Of Gregory VII

39:22Wagner Refutes Himself On Vatican II & Islam

39:36He Admits That Worship With A False Notion Is Not Worship Of God

40:13He Says Muslims Don’t Worship God When…

40:54Wagner Debunks Himself & Vatican II With These Admissions

41:18V2 Teaches Muslims Worship God When It’s Done According To Their Beliefs

43:11The V2 Antipopes Teach Muslims Worship God When They Practice…

44:00Wagner Believes You Can Worship The True God & An Idol Within The Same Prayer

44:44Torquemada Teaches That All Worship Is A Profession Of Faith

45:28He’s Misleading About “Superstition”

46:55St. Thomas Calls Idolatry Superstition

47:32St. Thomas Also Teaches That The Pagans In Acts 17 Didn’t Worship God

47:51He Debunks Himself By Admitting That Protestant/Schismatic Worship Is Superstitious

48:37Vatican Approves Prayer Room For Muslims, Proving Our Point

49:28More Contradictions From Wagner On John 4 & Worship

51:22He Contradicts Himself On Denis The Carthusian

53:56He Also Contradicts Himself On St. Bonaventure

56:20Hugh Ripelin – A Passage That Was Attributed To Bonaventure Proves The Point

57:53Wagner’s Misleading Statements About A Debate

59:24His Huge Mistake On The Authority Of Theologians

1:02:10His Lie About His Debate With Jay Dyer

1:03:19We Cordially Wrote To Wagner

