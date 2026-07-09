7-9-26 Beyond the stats The human cost of vaccine injuries Canadians should never be afraid to speak





Canada Info

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7G7fPavq7Zg





Beyond the stats: The human cost of vaccine injuries | Canadians should never be afraid to speak





At this July 9, 2026 press conference, Conservative MP Dean Allison, a victim and advocates give updates on the Allison Inquiry (https://covidtestimony.com/ ) into Canadians who may have been injured by COVID-19 vaccines.