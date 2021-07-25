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RA-TIER-EIR - LOVE & GRATITUDE (36 MIN Healing Gift Wave MEDITATION) - WORLD PEACE RECORDS
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1 view • July 25, 2021
Whisper Out of Time –Wayne St. John – Musician / Composer / World Peace Records
https://www.youtube.com/user/whisperoutoftime/videos
Hu Chanting (Hue) A432 Hz ~ all voices Meditation Music ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n1YmAO0tAo
We are not Humans having a Spiritual Experience; rather we are Souls having a Human Experience.
We are all Eternal Liquid Blue Crystalline Entities
The 5th Dimensional Blue Waves are expressed in this meditation.
36 minutes. 3+6=9 | The 9 Great Alchemic Way and Path to SOURCE. The Law of ONE ॐ
Wayne has been a long time friend of mine since the 90's. He sang on the "We Are The World' and had several Musical Awards.
Go and check him out at his YouTube Channel Folk's.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
https://www.youtube.com/user/whisperoutoftime/videos
Hu Chanting (Hue) A432 Hz ~ all voices Meditation Music ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n1YmAO0tAo
We are not Humans having a Spiritual Experience; rather we are Souls having a Human Experience.
We are all Eternal Liquid Blue Crystalline Entities
The 5th Dimensional Blue Waves are expressed in this meditation.
36 minutes. 3+6=9 | The 9 Great Alchemic Way and Path to SOURCE. The Law of ONE ॐ
Wayne has been a long time friend of mine since the 90's. He sang on the "We Are The World' and had several Musical Awards.
Go and check him out at his YouTube Channel Folk's.
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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