Supreme Court 6-3 Decision Demands Elimination of "Assault Weapon" & Carry Bans! New State Defies!

Mar 26, 2024
In this video I cover a new state openly defying the Supreme Court to pass rifle and concealed carry bans!
BlackoutCoffee: https://www.blackoutcoffee.com/armeds...
Code: "ArmedScholar" for 10% Off
🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armedschola...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/armedscholaryt
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/armedscholar
📷 My YouTube Setup 📷
Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96
Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H
Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT
Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU
Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV
Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.