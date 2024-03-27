Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Supreme Court 6-3 Decision Demands Elimination of "Assault Weapon" & Carry Bans! New State Defies!
channel image
What is happening
9230 Subscribers
Shop now
265 views
Published Yesterday


Mar 26, 2024

In this video I cover a new state openly defying the Supreme Court to pass rifle and concealed carry bans!

BlackoutCoffee: https://www.blackoutcoffee.com/armeds...

Code: "ArmedScholar" for 10% Off


🎥 Follow Me On Other Social Media 🎥

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armedschola...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/armedscholaryt

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/armedscholar


📷 My YouTube Setup 📷

Camera: (Sony A7siii) https://amzn.to/36YIe96

Lens: (Tamron 17-28) https://amzn.to/3wSPn5H

Lighting: (GVM RGB) https://amzn.to/3zpDfdT

Microphone: (Rode Wireless) https://amzn.to/3iBgnkU

Camera Stand: (Broadcast Boom) https://amzn.to/2V7meWV


Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to provide any legal guidance or advice. Although I am a licensed attorney I am not providing any legal advice through this video. If you have any legal questions please contact a licensed professional in your area to address your specific issues.


DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support my channel and allows us to continue making awesome videos like this. Thank you for the support!

Keywords
gunsgun controlsupreme courtslaveryassault weaponarmed scholar6-3 decisiondemands eliminationcarry bansnew state defies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket