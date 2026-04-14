🚨Iranian delegation felt threatened after abrupt end to US talks - Prof. Marandi

🔊 When JD Vance pulled the plug on talks with Iran in Pakistan, this coincided with an opinion piece in the CIA-affiliated Washington Post that called for "a final barrage of leadership strikes," says Tehran-based analyst Professor Mohammad Marandi.

In his opinion, this “sent a message” to the Iranian delegation, as security concerns escalated.

💬 “They secretly got into a different plane, and that plane on the way to Tehran suddenly diverted and landed very swiftly in Mashhad (Iran). And then we all came to Tehran by train, by car, and by bus.”

He adds that no one wanted to stay in Pakistan, and everyone was willing to take the risk, “just like the Iranians on the streets who, during the missile attacks, remained steadfast on the streets.”

Adding:

🚨 Trump's Iran blockade could backfire — Saudis warn as Houthis eye Red Sea shipping

Saudi officials are warning that a blockade on Iranian ports could backfire, triggering wider global energy disruption, according to media reports.

👉 Trump aims to pressure Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. But Saudi Arabia fears the Bab al-Mandeb — handling about 10% of global crude and LNG — may also be threatened, and is urging the US to return to negotiations.

The kingdom has kept near pre-conflict exports by rerouting crude to Red Sea ports, bypassing Hormuz. That alternative route would become vulnerable if Iran retaliates by disrupting other shipping lanes. Its Houthi allies in Yemen control territory near the Bab al-Mandeb and have struck maritime traffic before.

📈 The result: higher insurance costs, ship rerouting, supply delays — and higher energy prices.

Adding:

⚠️How Iran’s Qeshm & Abu Musa lock down Hormuz

The rugged terrain of Iran’s Qeshm Island — the largest island in the Persian Gulf and a core IRGC stronghold – has turned it into a natural bunker system.

🔴 Its mountain ranges double as hardened shields for underground missile facilities designed to survive and relocate firepower.

🔴 A dispersed network of mobile anti-ship launchers offers coastal coverage aimed at controlling movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

🔴 Packed with drone launch facilities and radar arrays, it serves as the strategic backbone of Iran’s coastal defense network.

Abu Musa Island sits closer to the Gulf’s southern approaches, functioning more like a heavily fortified tripwire, complete with:

🔴 early-warning radar coverage scanning deep into Gulf traffic lanes

🔴 forward-positioned surveillance over military and commercial vessels

The result is a full-spectrum anti-access/area-denial zone extending deep into the Gulf.





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime