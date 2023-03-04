Uncensored: Smart City Locations & Agenda EXPOSED!!!

Maria Zeee Uncensored





March 3, 2023





Maria Zeee exposes a recent report which lists "ambitious" targets by 2030 for every smart city including ZERO meat, cars, reduced electricity, water and resources to turn all human beings into mal-nutritioned slaves to the system, as well as the current cities already locked into this agenda with more to come.

To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/

If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

Visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement! (US only)

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/

Visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia

To access 10% off high-quality magnesium, visit www.bioptimizers.com/maria and enter promo code 'MARIA' for 10% off.

Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code 'MARIA':

https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG

Detox your system NOW with Dr. Zelenko's Z-DTox and use promo code 'MARIAZEEE' for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE

Website:

https://zeeemedia.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia

Donate to support Maria:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bm4rs-live-8-uncensored-smart-city-locations-and-agenda-exposed.html



