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The Press Conference CENSORED by the Media that EVERYONE should See; given by Rudy Giulus, Attorney for President Trump.
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83 views • November 09, 2020
Press Conference by Rudy Giulus, Attorney for President Trump.
Inspection was denied of 500,000 Ballots from Philadelphia and Pitsburg. Investigations may add other Cities and Counties.
Similar Activity may be discovered in Atlanta, Michigan and Minnesota.
This law suit is being filed in Federal Court and may advance to include several States.
Inspection of ballots if Fraud.
Inspection was denied of 500,000 Ballots from Philadelphia and Pitsburg. Investigations may add other Cities and Counties.
Similar Activity may be discovered in Atlanta, Michigan and Minnesota.
This law suit is being filed in Federal Court and may advance to include several States.
Inspection of ballots if Fraud.
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