Tesla Cuts China Prices by Up to 9% Amid Rising Prices Across Auto Industry

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https://gnews.org/articles/489305
Summary：10/24/2022 Tesla is slashing prices in China's entry-level model 3 and Y cars will now cost up to 9% less. The move goes against a trend of rising prices across the industry and comes amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest car market.