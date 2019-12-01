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Billy Dee Williams is Gender Fluid Now??
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23 views • December 01, 2019
So I found this piece of news interesting...figured I would read the article and give my ranting two cents.
Article Link: https://www.out.com/celebs/2019/11/30/star-wars-billy-dee-williams-comes-out-gender-fluid
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Article Link: https://www.out.com/celebs/2019/11/30/star-wars-billy-dee-williams-comes-out-gender-fluid
Please consider subscribing!
Check out my parody news site: https://nightlyangle.wordpress.com/
Facebook link:https://www.facebook.com/groups/2426085477661254/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidknight89
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidknight1189/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ishmaeknight/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmOaU-ilaaH79HrqPRrsi5g
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