EN/ES All the questions we asked Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the World Economic Forum

Brave journalists, they ask him questions, and he only answers: have a good day!.

Tremendous video where Ezra Levant and Avi Yevini from #Rebelnews meet Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos and ask him the questions that other media don't. Financing, side effects, etc.





Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini asked nearly 30 important questions, but the Pfizer boss had no answers for the public.





In Davos, a Rebel News reporter became an uncomfortable companion for Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer). As he walked, Bourla was subjected to a torrent of questions with which he and his pharmaceutical company were portrayed in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine. Bourla only responds: "Have a nice day."







https://ejercitoremanente.com/2023/01/19/todas-las-preguntas-que-le-hicimos-al-ceo-de-pfizer-albert-bourla-en-el-foro-economico-mundial/



