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Seizure of second ship linked to Iran by the United States
The U.S. Department of War announced via a tweet that overnight, the U.S. Navy seized the oil tanker M/T TIFANI during a maritime interdiction operation; the vessel was operating as a sanctioned and stateless fleet.
Source @Real World News
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