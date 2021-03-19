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DHS Secretary - 'Disrespectful' to Ask Me About Illegal Alien Crime Victims
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100 views • March 19, 2021
DHS Secretary - 'Disrespectful' to Ask Me About Illegal Alien Crime Victims
DHS, ICE, Both sides in government, banks, Courts are all playing the American People.
The Dangers of unlimited entry into any country, really means you no longer are a country.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/COP3N3XEOUEn/
With the signing and ratification of the USMCA, proves we are no longer the USA.
We are now considered the American Union.
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DHS, ICE, Both sides in government, banks, Courts are all playing the American People.
The Dangers of unlimited entry into any country, really means you no longer are a country.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/COP3N3XEOUEn/
With the signing and ratification of the USMCA, proves we are no longer the USA.
We are now considered the American Union.
This Channel is banned throughout the EU, Aus. and Canada
please also follow me at ALTERNATE video platforms.
BitChute .. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gIudfF6VnKd0/
BitTube.tv https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
UGET .. https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@WardoRants
Freedom Social .. https://freedom.social/cmpgm/wardo
Social Media Sites
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WardoRants
Minds .. https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
Twitter .. https://twitter.com/wardo101
Gab .. https://gab.com/WardoRants
MiWe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
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