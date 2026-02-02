PALANTIR ICE HOPE AND TIVON PORCH CHAT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As
an addition to a larger presentation on Palantir and ICE concerns, Hope and
Tivon have a off the cuff recorded conversation “Porch Chat” style.
Our EMF Protection Products: To learn more, read the science and testimonials , and save 10% click this link:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/TENOFF/