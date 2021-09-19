Supplements Revealed Episode 5

CBD is all the rage these days. It’s not a secret that has just been discovered, but we’re just starting to open up socially to all of its incredible benefits.



Considering using CBD? Already using it?

Chris Shade of Quicksilver Scientific walks us through the CBD path.

As for the GUT, you’ll soon learn that it’s the “brain of the body” in so many ways. We are just starting to really grasp the importance of it, and it is not to be ignored if you are wanting your best health.



Buck Rizvi and Tina Anderson are both brilliant, they are recognized experts on the topic of probiotics and the role of the gut in human health.



You will also discover:

• How many sellers on Amazon are tricking consumers

• Rhodiola: the source that is effective and the source is is not effective

• The trick used to sell inferior “hot” or “trendy” supplements

• The one consumer safeguard you should insist on for every supplement you buy

We’ll also hear some immediate action items to take from Greg Horn, who is a world-renowned supplement developer.



It’s like having a personal supplement consultant! This one is so good and it’s chock full of wisdom.