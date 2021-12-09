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⁣⁣Fury as transgender UPenn swimmer, 22, who used to compete as a man smashes TWO US women's records
Covid Times
Covid Times
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120 views • December 09, 2021
⁣⁣Fury as transgender UPenn swimmer, 22, who used to compete as a man smashes TWO US women's records
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