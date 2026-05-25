Think BRICS presents an exclusive Moscow street interview with Alex Christoforou from The Duran to discuss the multipolar world and BRICS expansion 2026. Explore the China Russia alliance, the geopolitical shift, and the end of unipolar world order.

In this deep-dive geopolitical "walking" style interview, we walk the streets of Moscow to uncover the "unfiltered truth" about the multipolar world order. ‪@AlexChristoforou‬ provides expert global geopolitics analysis, explaining why the China Russia alliance has reached its highest level of trust in history. We break down the Russia energy hedge and the strategic importance of the Power of Siberia pipeline as China secures its energy future against Western blockades.

The conversation tackles the India balancing act, including the RELOS agreement—a significant development often ignored due to Western media bias and strict narrative control. Alexander Christoforou and Anastasia also examine Trump foreign policy, providing a critical Ukraine conflict analysis and discussing the Iran miscalculation that has accelerated de-dollarization efforts within BRICS 2026. As BRICS continues to challenge the unipolar moment, this video explores the "real steps" being taken toward a new global financial and diplomatic reality. From the impact of secondary sanctions on members like South Africa to the shifting center of gravity toward Beijing, this is a must-watch for anyone tracking the rise of BRICS and the fall of Western hegemony.

While this video offers a comprehensive look at the geopolitical shift and the multipolar world, there are specific areas it does not cover. It does not provide a technical financial tutorial on the mechanics of de-dollarization or specific cryptocurrency integration within the BRICS 2026 payment systems. While we mention Trump foreign policy and global geopolitics, the discussion does not offer a day-to-day tactical map of the Ukraine conflict analysis or specific military maneuvers.

Furthermore, in this Moscow street interview, Alex Christoforou today focuses on high-level strategy rather than the internal domestic politics of each BRICS nation. We do not detail the specific environmental impact reports of the Power of Siberia or provide a legal breakdown of the RELOS agreement text. This documentary style talk is centered on the end of unipolar world narratives and Western media bias, rather than serving as a tourist guide to Moscow or a general business investment seminar. For those looking for a granular look at the India balancing act or the China Russia alliance beyond the scope of this walk, stay tuned to think brics for future deep dives.

00:00 – Alex Christoforou: Moscow Street Interview on the Multipolar World

01:12 – Is Trump’s Pressure Fracturing BRICS or Accelerating De-dollarization?

02:12 – The China-Russia Alliance: Understanding the Core of BRICS 2026

03:22 – Why the Iran Conflict is Sinking Global Energy Interests

04:02 – India’s Balancing Act: Is New Delhi Diluting BRICS Cohesion?

06:55 – The RELOS Agreement: Why Western Media Bias Ignores This Russia-India Deal

08:40 – Trump and BRICS: Does the US Really Think the Block is Irrelevant?

10:14 – Western Narrative Control: Why Policy Makers Miscalculate BRICS

11:45 – China: The New Center of Gravity for Global Crisis Diplomacy

13:55 – Defining the Multipolar World: Putin and Xi’s Routine Sovereignty

14:35 – Power of Siberia & The Russia Energy Hedge: Shuttling Europe Out

16:21 – The Secure Route: How China Safeguards Energy Security via Russia

19:40 – Trust vs. Transactions: Why Trump’s Business Diplomacy Fails in China

22:50 – Highest Level of Trust: Putin’s Confidence vs. US Lack of Diplomacy

24:48 – US Troop Repositioning: Strategic Signaling or 2030 Front Line Prep?

26:50 – The Great Grift: Why European Budgets Shift from Social to Military

28:50 – Southern Europe’s Mood: Why the Public is Done with Escalation

30:30 – Huge Miscalculations: Alex Christoforou on Ukraine and Iran Wars

32:50 – The End of MAGA? Tulsi’s Resignation and the Neocon White House