(world orders review)================

BLOOD OF COV-ID VAXXED UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

MICROFILAMENTS / ROULEAUX / COAGULATION CASCADE (LQC)

================

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G5VHS6x8Y3cC/ [SHARE]

================

"In this content we analyze the BLOOD OF TWO PATIENTS inoculated with "covid vaccines" under the OPTICAL MICROSCOPE. In addition to OBSERVING MICRO-FILAMENTS/FIBERS compatible with GRAPHENE OXIDE, we corroborate the formation of the ROULEAUX EFFECT around the material and the DEFORMITY OF THE RED BLOCKS (Erythrocytes) in clear COAGULATION CASCADE." [LQC]

(source) https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/AN%C3%81LISIS-DE-SANGRE-DE-VACUNADOS:f

================

NANOROBOTICS in C19 INJECTS: 4th INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION? (Dr. David Nixon)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G5VHS6x8Y3cC/

*The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/

RIDERS on the STORM [the INtra-BODY Nano-NETwork]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zrymxCjjkQ9y/

🎶 COGNITIVE DISSONANCE... COV-ID VAx NANO-MICRO-TECH-ASSEMBLY

(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/video/q3Saa93bSgrQ/

SELF ASSEMBLY STRUCTURES in the C19 SHOTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cHNQ3flrVzAT/

'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' (WOR)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/

#NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh... If THESE TREES Could TALK) !

[🎶 Instrumental] https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL/

C19 INJECTS [HYDROGEL / NANOBOTS / MICROCHIP CONSTRUCTION]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vu45lNKoKhFt/

GRAPHENE in RAINWATER, MASKS, PCR SWABS & C19 INJECTS +

EMF POISONING, SMART METERS https://www.bitchute.com/video/nCSRysGsiybw/

COV-ID MURDERS; the TRIPLE JABBED (MAD MIX)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XoqPCxhDdg0T/





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



