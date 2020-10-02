How To Think About The Crude Oil Market. Supply And Demand Breakdown

Supply and demand is the law that governs price movement. If you learn how to harness that law, you can learn how to confidently and independently judge what is going on in any financial market for yourself, including how to monetize your own judgments. The catch is that it's a skill that has to be learned. Today's video explains, using crude oil as an example.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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