DTR Ep 23: Being Intense

Are you intense and your friends and family don’t get it? Then this episode is for you. If you’re success driven, this is for you. We cover how to deal with resistance on many levels. How to identify allies and enemies of success. How to pursue your goals, and how to make new ones if you’ve missed them all.Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:All new REMASTERED Season One:Find all the links and formats on our official website:Join us on Facebook:Join us on Twitter:Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.