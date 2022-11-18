Tesla to Assist Chinese Authorities in Investigating a Tesla Model Y Crash

https://gnews.org/articles/527379
Summary：11/14/2022 On Nov. 5th, a driver of a Tesla Model Y in Guangdong suddenly lost control of the vehicle and caused a crash that killed two people and injured three others. Electric car manufacturer Tesla said the company would assist the Chinese Communist Party's police in investigating the cause of the accident.\n
