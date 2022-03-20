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Report: Vaccine Deaths Skyrocketed According to CDC
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66 views • March 20, 2022
Several reports and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has proven that there was a surge in deaths among millennials in the United States after the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandates were implemented.
According to the data, the millennial generation in the U.S. suffered more than 61,000 excess deaths during the second half of 2021 alone.
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According to the data, the millennial generation in the U.S. suffered more than 61,000 excess deaths during the second half of 2021 alone.
Video provided by STF News:
https://www.patreon.com/STFNews
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/report-vaccine-deaths-skyrocket-according-to-cdc/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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