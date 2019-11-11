© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The SHOCKING Truth About Vaccines: The Ingredients
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
178 views • November 11, 2019
It's 2019, and it would be nice to brag about how science and medicine have come “so far,” but that’s impossible in regards to vaccines when they’re used to make humans sick and dysfunctional, especially newborn babies, infants and children. The theory of vaccines is legitimate, and the idea that doctors who attend eight years of medical school recommend all of them sounds convincing, but today’s nerve-and-immune-system-crippling ingredients should sound off all of your common sense alarms like ambulance sirens heading to the scene of a life or death emergency. Prepare to be shocked as Richard explains the most common ingredients in today's vaccines on this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything.
Download Brave Browser here: https://brave.com/ikl358
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
Download Brave Browser here: https://brave.com/ikl358
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.