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UPDATE From ALINA in DONETSK MARCH 6 - Heavy Shelling of the Donbass by Ukraine, Reports from the Front, Number of Dead so far. : (
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1487 views • March 06, 2022
This was translated from German.
UPDATE FROM ALINA FROM DONETSK MARCH 6⚡️⚡️⚡️
Heavy shelling of the Donbass by Ukraine (hear in the background), reports from the front, number of dead so far, outlook
UPDATE FROM ALINA FROM DONETSK MARCH 6 - Heavy shelling of the Donbass by Ukraine, reports from the front, number of dead so far.
Ukraine, Russia, Battles
UPDATE FROM ALINA FROM DONETSK MARCH 6⚡️⚡️⚡️
Heavy shelling of the Donbass by Ukraine (hear in the background), reports from the front, number of dead so far, outlook
UPDATE FROM ALINA FROM DONETSK MARCH 6 - Heavy shelling of the Donbass by Ukraine, reports from the front, number of dead so far.
Ukraine, Russia, Battles
Keywords
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