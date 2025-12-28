BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
China & US Silver War! UK's Record Church Attendance! TOP News From Around The World 12/28/25
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1453 followers
52 views • 1 day ago

World News Report: Merry Christmas! You would be forgiven for not knowing that while the rest of the world feasted and gave presents to family, China gave the world the present of Record Silver prices as the country moved to hoard its silver from the global market. We will break down the reasons behind silver's epic rise and the probability of it going higher. The UK has seen a massive attendance this year, especially among young people attending church over Christmas. I believe both these things are good signs for the world as a whole. And I think 2026 has much to look forward to. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/china-us-silver-war/


Keywords
chinaworld newslondonchristian newsconservative newsgold and silvergold rushprecious medalschina silver
