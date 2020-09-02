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Joe Dirt Biden - Covid Has Taken More Than 100 Years Think About It
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65 views • September 02, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden resumed his gaffe-filled campaign after months in his basement Monday; launching a bizarre rant about CoVID and “100 years when you think about it.”
“COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years… Look. Here’s… The lives… It’s just… I mean, think about it. More lives this year than any other year, for the past hundred years.”
#biden100years #bidencovid #bidenthinkaboutit #cmonman #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #joekamala #biden2020 #bidenharris #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
“COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years… Look. Here’s… The lives… It’s just… I mean, think about it. More lives this year than any other year, for the past hundred years.”
#biden100years #bidencovid #bidenthinkaboutit #cmonman #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #joekamala #biden2020 #bidenharris #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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