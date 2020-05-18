© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Second Coming of the New Age with Josh Peck (PART 2 OF 2)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • May 18, 2020
If you liked part one then you will LOVE part two of this amazing interview with Josh Peck of SkyWatch TV, in which he talks more about his latest book, “The Second Coming of the New Age: The Hidden Dangers of Alternative Spirituality in Contemporary America and Its Churches.”
Josh expounds on the many varied ways the rising New Age movement is infiltrating the Church, and related topics, such as testimonies of the spiritual realm, and how DMT and the Nephilim relate to these growing New Age trends.
Josh exposes the heart of the New Age theology as a religion of self worship, and how the enemy can even deceive believers into believing another gospel. Many Christians have unknowingly welcomed New Age beliefs into the way that they perceive God, and all of that deception must be exposed.
Josh and Zach hammer out what it means to be a Christ follower, and how we should avoid finding ourselves in a “ditch” on either side of the spectrum of Christian faith.
About Josh Peck: Josh is apart of SkyWatch TV, where you have seen him host his programs like “Into the Multiverse,” and “Chalk Talk.” He is the author of a number of books, including “Abaddon Ascending”(which he co-authored with bestselling author Tom Horn), “Quantum Creation: Does the Supernatural Lurk in the Fourth Dimension?”, and “Cherubim Chariots: Exploring the Extradimensional Hypothesis.” Josh is also the founder of “The Daily Renegade,” which is an amazing alternative news source, focusing on fringe topics and the signs of the times.
You can purchase Josh Peck's latest book here in this bundle! https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/produ...
Or purchase just the book here! https://www.amazon.com/Second-Coming-...
Follow Josh’s ministry and all he does here! https://dailyrenegade.com
Or subscribe to his channel on YouTube here! https://www.youtube.com/user/joshpeck...
Interested in a Caribbean Ministry cruise with Zach Drew & Josh Peck?
-Join us for a 7 day Caribbean ministry cruise on Royal Caribbeans ship called ‘Harmony of the seas’ their biggest and newest ship as of last year!
-The Cruise is September 6th-13th 2020
-We will be talking about AI, New Age, and political topics as the election will be right around the corner!
***Sign up through http://heavenlycruises.com or call 209-588-9565 and ask for Pastor Sharon!***
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Josh expounds on the many varied ways the rising New Age movement is infiltrating the Church, and related topics, such as testimonies of the spiritual realm, and how DMT and the Nephilim relate to these growing New Age trends.
Josh exposes the heart of the New Age theology as a religion of self worship, and how the enemy can even deceive believers into believing another gospel. Many Christians have unknowingly welcomed New Age beliefs into the way that they perceive God, and all of that deception must be exposed.
Josh and Zach hammer out what it means to be a Christ follower, and how we should avoid finding ourselves in a “ditch” on either side of the spectrum of Christian faith.
About Josh Peck: Josh is apart of SkyWatch TV, where you have seen him host his programs like “Into the Multiverse,” and “Chalk Talk.” He is the author of a number of books, including “Abaddon Ascending”(which he co-authored with bestselling author Tom Horn), “Quantum Creation: Does the Supernatural Lurk in the Fourth Dimension?”, and “Cherubim Chariots: Exploring the Extradimensional Hypothesis.” Josh is also the founder of “The Daily Renegade,” which is an amazing alternative news source, focusing on fringe topics and the signs of the times.
You can purchase Josh Peck's latest book here in this bundle! https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/produ...
Or purchase just the book here! https://www.amazon.com/Second-Coming-...
Follow Josh’s ministry and all he does here! https://dailyrenegade.com
Or subscribe to his channel on YouTube here! https://www.youtube.com/user/joshpeck...
Interested in a Caribbean Ministry cruise with Zach Drew & Josh Peck?
-Join us for a 7 day Caribbean ministry cruise on Royal Caribbeans ship called ‘Harmony of the seas’ their biggest and newest ship as of last year!
-The Cruise is September 6th-13th 2020
-We will be talking about AI, New Age, and political topics as the election will be right around the corner!
***Sign up through http://heavenlycruises.com or call 209-588-9565 and ask for Pastor Sharon!***
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.