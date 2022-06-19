@Scarack Truther: New Evidence of Adolf Hitler’s Fight Against the Globalists! [16.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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This short video demonstrates how the National Socialists knew about the evil oligarchy that controlled the world. They came to power after much trouble, and got rid of interest on loans, and started printing interest-free money. Hitler used his skill of speaking to lift the German people up, and to encourage them to work hard to build up their country again.





Sources and More!

Rothschild Documentary: https://youtu.be/ktIcGbKDuSg

Never Lose Faith: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ErODt23lduPh/





@Scarack Truther

552 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j40ehFUSo2hN/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/





Instagram: @scarack_truther

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