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Patent 060606, "Out of Shadows" and signs of the approaching Beast and his Mark (4/25/20)
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49 views • October 29, 2021
"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false."
William J. Casey (Director of CIA 1981-1987)
Featured in this video:
Signs of the approaching system of the Beast and the Mark
"Out of Shadows" a documentary
Patent 060606 and "body activity data" - acronym B.A.D.
The continuing role of Microsoft and Bill and Melinda Gates
Responses to media bias and conflicts of interest
Dealing with conflicting info, cognitive dissonance, and confusion
Supplemental material:
"Out of Shadows" - the documentary video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y61HzoqQ36l2/
https://therundownlive.com/microsofts-patent-666-wearable-technology-monitor-brain-waves-and-subconscious-thoughts/
https://nypost.com/2020/04/13/roger-stone-bill-gates-may-have-created-coronavirus-to-microchip-people/
2009 “V” PREDICTED BILL GATES’ FORCED INOCULATION DEPOPULATION PLAN (* After about 7:35 it just becomes an Alex Jones promo)
https://www.infowars.com/2009-v-predicted-bill-gates-forced-inoculation-depopulation-plan/
https://newspunch.com/410000-people-sign-white-house-petition-investigate-bill-gates-crimes-against-humanity/
https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-still-pouring-millions-into-remote-control-contraceptive-human-microchip/
The commercial for Microsoft’s Hololens 2 “mixed reality” device - featuring Marina Abramovic
https://www.brighteon.com/8f0085f4-f4e7-4972-9508-1cfe002e6a31
Media whitewash
"Marina Abramovic Just Wants Conspiracy Theorists to Let Her Be" - https://archive.is/4Rp6h#selection-329.0-332.0
https://dnyuz.com/2020/04/17/bill-gates-at-odds-with-trump-on-virus-becomes-a-right-wing-target/
The propaganda effort to whitewash and Teflon-coat Bill Gates - scripting the narrative
"With all this surveillance and spying how could pedophiles, rapists, murderers, war criminals, violent drug cartels, slave traders, despots, demon worshiping child killers, terrorists, traitors, etc. be unhampered in their activities? Unless those are the running the surveillance and spy grids."
NCR series "National Cash Register" facilitating buying and selling
http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2009/11/great-merchant-city-from-builders.html
Microsoft acquisitions extend reach into health care data management.
http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2009/12/ncr-and-amalga-and-sentillion-oh-my.html
PositiveId - Verichip - RFID - NFC
666 in the Greek : chi ksi stigma / chi xi stigma
Strong's Concordance - stigma: "to 'stick' ... a mark incised or punched (for recognition of ownership) ... mark."
https://www.ridingthebeast.com/articles/epi-charagma-chi-xi-stigma/
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/01/part-1-code-mob-mark-of-beast-symbolism.html
"I have come to have a degree of confidence that it will be administered as an implanted microchip that is introduced in the context of health care. As a transducer, it will vibrate to initiate a genetic change, replicating the DNA of the beast to transform one's body and blood (soul). This will afford recipients a kind of temporary immortality but they will literally trade their soul for it. It will make of them avatars, hosts for the disembodied spirits that were purged in the flood of Noah. Thus enslaved, they will be granted access to the beast systems for economic provision. They will be installed as a node in a corporate other-dimensional hive mind."
"DNA replication of genetic mark of the beast via digital download to your transducer implant? I believe it will “sing” a personalized “song” in a biofeedback loop to transform a human into a host."
Find more videos like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
William J. Casey (Director of CIA 1981-1987)
Featured in this video:
Signs of the approaching system of the Beast and the Mark
"Out of Shadows" a documentary
Patent 060606 and "body activity data" - acronym B.A.D.
The continuing role of Microsoft and Bill and Melinda Gates
Responses to media bias and conflicts of interest
Dealing with conflicting info, cognitive dissonance, and confusion
Supplemental material:
"Out of Shadows" - the documentary video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y61HzoqQ36l2/
https://therundownlive.com/microsofts-patent-666-wearable-technology-monitor-brain-waves-and-subconscious-thoughts/
https://nypost.com/2020/04/13/roger-stone-bill-gates-may-have-created-coronavirus-to-microchip-people/
2009 “V” PREDICTED BILL GATES’ FORCED INOCULATION DEPOPULATION PLAN (* After about 7:35 it just becomes an Alex Jones promo)
https://www.infowars.com/2009-v-predicted-bill-gates-forced-inoculation-depopulation-plan/
https://newspunch.com/410000-people-sign-white-house-petition-investigate-bill-gates-crimes-against-humanity/
https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-still-pouring-millions-into-remote-control-contraceptive-human-microchip/
The commercial for Microsoft’s Hololens 2 “mixed reality” device - featuring Marina Abramovic
https://www.brighteon.com/8f0085f4-f4e7-4972-9508-1cfe002e6a31
Media whitewash
"Marina Abramovic Just Wants Conspiracy Theorists to Let Her Be" - https://archive.is/4Rp6h#selection-329.0-332.0
https://dnyuz.com/2020/04/17/bill-gates-at-odds-with-trump-on-virus-becomes-a-right-wing-target/
The propaganda effort to whitewash and Teflon-coat Bill Gates - scripting the narrative
"With all this surveillance and spying how could pedophiles, rapists, murderers, war criminals, violent drug cartels, slave traders, despots, demon worshiping child killers, terrorists, traitors, etc. be unhampered in their activities? Unless those are the running the surveillance and spy grids."
NCR series "National Cash Register" facilitating buying and selling
http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2009/11/great-merchant-city-from-builders.html
Microsoft acquisitions extend reach into health care data management.
http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2009/12/ncr-and-amalga-and-sentillion-oh-my.html
PositiveId - Verichip - RFID - NFC
666 in the Greek : chi ksi stigma / chi xi stigma
Strong's Concordance - stigma: "to 'stick' ... a mark incised or punched (for recognition of ownership) ... mark."
https://www.ridingthebeast.com/articles/epi-charagma-chi-xi-stigma/
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/01/part-1-code-mob-mark-of-beast-symbolism.html
"I have come to have a degree of confidence that it will be administered as an implanted microchip that is introduced in the context of health care. As a transducer, it will vibrate to initiate a genetic change, replicating the DNA of the beast to transform one's body and blood (soul). This will afford recipients a kind of temporary immortality but they will literally trade their soul for it. It will make of them avatars, hosts for the disembodied spirits that were purged in the flood of Noah. Thus enslaved, they will be granted access to the beast systems for economic provision. They will be installed as a node in a corporate other-dimensional hive mind."
"DNA replication of genetic mark of the beast via digital download to your transducer implant? I believe it will “sing” a personalized “song” in a biofeedback loop to transform a human into a host."
Find more videos like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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