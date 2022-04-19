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'Are YOU OK With This World?
Think About It
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585 views • April 19, 2022
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This world is PLUNGING into an evil and perversion mind and body faster than anyone could have even imagined just a few years ago. Are YOU OK with what is happening?

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/

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