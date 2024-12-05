Why Thyroid Conditions Are Rarely Fixed By Doctors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Thyroid issues such as hypothyroid, hyperthyroid, Hashimoto's, and Graves disease are RARELY fixed by doctors because they don't know (or care) about the source and fixing it naturally. If you want to improve your thyroid health or to get off the medications, this is a must watch!
* If you want to fix your thyroid problems naturally, check out the THRIVE Academy and get a free program consult: https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy
* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21