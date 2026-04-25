Iranian media: AI spoof of Trump melting down over US setbacks in Iran

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Iranian media drops AI spoof of Trump melting down over US setbacks in Iran
A video shows Trump in the White House Situation Room, glued to his phone and posting endlessly as problems mount.
Then comes the nightmare update: the Strait of Hormuz remains out of control. Cue an instant Oval Office tantrum, with an enraged Trump firing the Navy secretary on the spot.