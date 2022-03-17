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3/15/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP is sparing no effort to defame the New Federal State of China and our rescue operation in Ukraine by spreading rumors in Africa and sending CCP-backed Bloomberg to interview us as a setup, but Nicole and our fellow fighters did an excellent job with smart responses at the interview