Inside The CIA - On Company Business [COMPLETE]

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Award-winning documentary, restored from VHS. “Inside The CIA: On Company Business” PARTS I, II & III (1980) is a penetrating look inside the world’s most powerful secret institutionalized conspiracy organization, 1950-1980.
The Central Intelligence Agency is the government's most controversial branch with a controversial mission to match. This clandestine mission to match. This clandestine organization'' secret methods and undefined goals have been the topic of much speculation…until now! This long-suppressed, award-winning tape shows you the CIA of today and its role in the political intrigues of the recent past.
Understand how elite New York-London financiers were able to successfully subvert the American System by using the CIA as a bloody tool to transform the USA into a tyrannical Empire the Founding Fathers flatly rejected.
This Complete Series includes:
PART I: THE HISTORY
PART II: ASSASSINATION
PART III: SUBVERSION
🔗 All Credit To reelblack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYrznlDTE_M