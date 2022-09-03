Inside The CIA - On Company Business [COMPLETE]

Award-winning documentary, restored from VHS. “Inside The CIA: On Company Business” PARTS I, II & III (1980) is a penetrating look inside the world’s most powerful secret institutionalized conspiracy organization, 1950-1980.

The Central Intelligence Agency is the government's most controversial branch with a controversial mission to match. This clandestine mission to match. This clandestine organization'' secret methods and undefined goals have been the topic of much speculation…until now! This long-suppressed, award-winning tape shows you the CIA of today and its role in the political intrigues of the recent past.

Understand how elite New York-London financiers were able to successfully subvert the American System by using the CIA as a bloody tool to transform the USA into a tyrannical Empire the Founding Fathers flatly rejected.

This Complete Series includes:

PART I: THE HISTORY

PART II: ASSASSINATION

PART III: SUBVERSION

🔗 All Credit To reelblack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYrznlDTE_M