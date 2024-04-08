Create New Account
The Russian Air Force’s Old Su-27 Fighters Had A Lucky War. But Now It's Over
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

US Military News


Apr 8, 2024


For weeks, the Russian Air Force's aging Su-27 fighters have been the unexpected stars of the conflict in Ukraine. Their remarkable performance has defied expectations and garnered attention worldwide. But all streaks eventually come to an end, and for the Su-27s, that moment arrived this week.


