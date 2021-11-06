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UK Column: NZ Blowback, SOS Australia
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341 views • November 06, 2021
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/11/05/ukc-news-new-covid-pill-nz-blowback-sos-australia/
Down in New Zealand, things are not looking good for PM Jacinda Ardern as grassroots campaigners have managed to wound the regime in the high court – effectively de-fanging her draconian ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy. Over in Australia, the State of Victoria continues to drift further into a full-blown fascist regime, prompting an ‘SOS from Australia‘ call internationally – for protests at Australian embassies worldwide and calls for political asylum for Australian citizens
Down in New Zealand, things are not looking good for PM Jacinda Ardern as grassroots campaigners have managed to wound the regime in the high court – effectively de-fanging her draconian ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy. Over in Australia, the State of Victoria continues to drift further into a full-blown fascist regime, prompting an ‘SOS from Australia‘ call internationally – for protests at Australian embassies worldwide and calls for political asylum for Australian citizens
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