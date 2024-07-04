"We Knew Something Was Going To Happen" - Israeli Journalist Exposes October 7th Attacks

David Icke





This week on Gareth Icke Tonight.

What really happened at the border on October 7th?

We’ll be talking to investigative journalist Shelly Bandel Rawlings. She, and her organisation ‘Choose love not fear’ are on the brink of releasing a revelatory document titled "A Man's Sword Against His Brother," which meticulously details the events leading to the October 7th massacre and exposes the shocking complicity of various world leaders, including those in Israel, with Hamas.

And later in the show, we’re joined from South Africa by Michael Tellinger. Micheal is a scientist, explorer, humanitarian, and internationally acclaimed author, who is looking to provide solutions through community, with his ‘One small town’ project.

Dr Graham Lyons is a research scientist, university professor and cattle farmer. He is also a freedom fighter that became a leading voice in the revolt against Australia's draconian covid policies. He’s here to talk about net zero and the quite blatant attack on the food supply.

And Master in the occult and esoteric arts Chris Horlacher comes on to talk about his research into Atlantis, the Anunnaki, Fallen Angels, and the Nephilim. Having begun his studies as a teenager, he was later informed by his family that he came from a centuries-old line of Freemasons, that included sev